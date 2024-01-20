Who's Playing

McNeese State Cowboys @ Incarnate Word Cardinals

Current Records: McNeese State 15-2, Incarnate Word 5-11

How To Watch

What to Know

McNeese State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The McNeese State Cowboys and the Incarnate Word Cardinals will face off in a Southland battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center. Incarnate Word took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on McNeese State, who comes in off a win.

McNeese State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six contests by 19 points or more this season. They were the clear victor by a 88-69 margin over the Cardinals.

The experts predicted a close game on Saturday and a win for Incarnate Word, but boy were they wrong. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 97-71 bruising that the Demons dished out on Saturday. Incarnate Word's loss continues a disappointing trend for the squad, making it three in a row.

Incarnate Word struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Cowboys' win was their tenth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 15-2. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.6 points per game. As for the Cardinals, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost nine of their last 11 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-11 record this season.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: McNeese State haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.6 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Incarnate Word, though, as they've been averaging 15.9 turnovers per game. Given McNeese State's sizeable advantage in that area, Incarnate Word will need to find a way to close that gap.

McNeese State skirted past Incarnate Word 78-76 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for McNeese State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

McNeese State is a big 12-point favorite against Incarnate Word, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Cowboys slightly, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

Series History

McNeese State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Incarnate Word.