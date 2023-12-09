Who's Playing

N. Arizona Lumberjacks @ Incarnate Word Cardinals

Current Records: N. Arizona 4-5, Incarnate Word 3-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The N. Arizona Lumberjacks will head out on the road to face off against the Incarnate Word Cardinals at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center. N. Arizona might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 21 turnovers on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the Lumberjacks narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Wildcats 78-76. 78 seems to be a good number for N. Arizona as the team scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

Meanwhile, Incarnate Word's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight loss. They fell 96-82 to the Wildcats. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

The Lumberjacks' win lifted them to 4-5 while the Wildcats' defeat dropped them down to 3-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: N. Arizona have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 32.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Incarnate Word struggles in that department as they've been even better at 38.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.