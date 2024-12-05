Who's Playing
Northwestern State Demons @ Incarnate Word Cardinals
Current Records: Northwestern State 3-5, Incarnate Word 4-3
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Incarnate Word is preparing for their first Southland matchup of the season on Thursday. They and the Northwestern State Demons will face off at 8:00 p.m. ET at Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center. The timing is sure in the Cardinals' favor as the team sits on three straight wins at home while the Demons have been banged up by five consecutive losses on the road dating back to last season.
Last Wednesday, Incarnate Word earned an 86-75 victory over Western Illinois.
Meanwhile, Northwestern State managed to keep up with LSU until halftime on Friday, but things quickly went downhill from there. Northwestern State fell victim to a bruising 77-53 defeat at the hands of LSU. The matchup marked the Demons' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.
Even though they lost, Northwestern State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 21 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as LSU only pulled down 11.
Incarnate Word now has a winning record of 4-3. As for Northwestern State, their loss dropped their record down to 3-5.
Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Incarnate Word hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82 points per game. However, it's not like Northwestern State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.1. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
Looking forward, Incarnate Word is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Incarnate Word's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 1-7-1 record against the spread vs Northwestern State over their last nine matchups.
Odds
Incarnate Word is a 3.5-point favorite against Northwestern State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 4-point favorite.
The over/under is 140.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Northwestern State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Incarnate Word.
- Feb 17, 2024 - Northwestern State 81 vs. Incarnate Word 61
- Jan 13, 2024 - Northwestern State 97 vs. Incarnate Word 71
- Mar 01, 2023 - Northwestern State 81 vs. Incarnate Word 64
- Feb 23, 2023 - Northwestern State 71 vs. Incarnate Word 66
- Feb 17, 2022 - Northwestern State 88 vs. Incarnate Word 64
- Jan 27, 2022 - Northwestern State 79 vs. Incarnate Word 70
- Jan 07, 2022 - Northwestern State 83 vs. Incarnate Word 80
- Feb 10, 2021 - Northwestern State 68 vs. Incarnate Word 67
- Jan 06, 2021 - Incarnate Word 75 vs. Northwestern State 67
- Feb 12, 2020 - Northwestern State 70 vs. Incarnate Word 60