Who's Playing

Northwestern State Demons @ Incarnate Word Cardinals

Current Records: Northwestern State 3-5, Incarnate Word 4-3

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Incarnate Word is preparing for their first Southland matchup of the season on Thursday. They and the Northwestern State Demons will face off at 8:00 p.m. ET at Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center. The timing is sure in the Cardinals' favor as the team sits on three straight wins at home while the Demons have been banged up by five consecutive losses on the road dating back to last season.

Last Wednesday, Incarnate Word earned an 86-75 victory over Western Illinois.

Meanwhile, Northwestern State managed to keep up with LSU until halftime on Friday, but things quickly went downhill from there. Northwestern State fell victim to a bruising 77-53 defeat at the hands of LSU. The matchup marked the Demons' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Even though they lost, Northwestern State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 21 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as LSU only pulled down 11.

Incarnate Word now has a winning record of 4-3. As for Northwestern State, their loss dropped their record down to 3-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Incarnate Word hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82 points per game. However, it's not like Northwestern State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.1. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking forward, Incarnate Word is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Incarnate Word's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 1-7-1 record against the spread vs Northwestern State over their last nine matchups.

Odds

Incarnate Word is a 3.5-point favorite against Northwestern State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

Series History

Northwestern State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Incarnate Word.