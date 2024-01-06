Who's Playing

TX A&M-CC Islanders @ Incarnate Word Cardinals

Current Records: TX A&M-CC 7-6, Incarnate Word 5-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

TX A&M-CC is 8-2 against Incarnate Word since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Southland battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

TX A&M-CC has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four contests by 23 points or more this season. They ended the year with a bang, routing the Mountaineers 84-61. With TX A&M-CC ahead 45-26 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals rang in the new year with a 83-74 win over the Saints on Tuesday.

The Islanders' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-6. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 82.7 points per game. As for the Cardinals, their victory bumped their record up to 5-8.

TX A&M-CC was able to grind out a solid win over Incarnate Word in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, winning 80-71. Will TX A&M-CC repeat their success, or does Incarnate Word have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

TX A&M-CC has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Incarnate Word.