Who's Playing

UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros @ Incarnate Word Cardinals

Current Records: UT-Rio Grande Valley 11-7, Incarnate Word 9-9

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 20, 2025 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Monday, January 20, 2025 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $39.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros and the Incarnate Word Cardinals are set to tip at 5:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center. Coming off a loss in a game the Vaqueros were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Saturday, UT-Rio Grande Valley couldn't handle Houston Chr. and fell 66-57.

Meanwhile, Incarnate Word's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 69-63 to TX A&M-CC. That's two games in a row now that the Cardinals have lost by exactly six points.

UT-Rio Grande Valley dropped their record down to 11-7 with the defeat, which was their third straight on the road. As for Incarnate Word, their loss dropped their record down to 9-9.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UT-Rio Grande Valley hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.7 points per game. However, it's not like Incarnate Word struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

UT-Rio Grande Valley skirted past Incarnate Word 77-74 in their previous matchup back in December of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for UT-Rio Grande Valley since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Incarnate Word is a 4.5-point favorite against UT-Rio Grande Valley, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Cardinals as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UT-Rio Grande Valley won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.