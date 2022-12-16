Who's Playing

Bethune-Cookman @ Incarnate Word

Current Records: Bethune-Cookman 4-5; Incarnate Word 5-6

What to Know

The Incarnate Word Cardinals will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at 6:30 p.m. ET Friday at Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.

A win for the Cardinals just wasn't in the stars on Sunday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They were pulverized by the Kansas State Wildcats 98-50. The top scorer for Incarnate Word was guard Trey Miller (12 points).

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: Bethune-Cookman lost to the North Florida Ospreys on Saturday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 88-48.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Incarnate Word is expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take Incarnate Word against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

The losses put Incarnate Word at 5-6 and Bethune-Cookman at 4-5. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cardinals have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.40% from the floor on average, which is the 47th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Bethune-Cookman has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 45th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Odds

The Cardinals are a slight 1-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Bethune-Cookman won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.