Who's Playing

Dartmouth @ Incarnate Word

Current Records: Dartmouth 1-3; Incarnate Word 2-3

What to Know

The Dartmouth Big Green will take on the Incarnate Word Cardinals at 6 p.m. ET on Friday at UTSA Convocation Center. Incarnate Word should still be riding high after a win, while the Big Green will be looking to right the ship.

Dartmouth came up short against the Quinnipiac Bobcats last Tuesday, falling 81-72.

As for the Cardinals, they have more to be thankful for after their matchup against the Our Lady of the Lake Saints on Tuesday. Incarnate Word was able to grind out a solid victory over Our Lady of the Lake, winning 85-76.

Dartmouth's loss took them down to 1-3 while Incarnate Word's win pulled them up to 2-3. We'll see if Dartmouth can steal Incarnate Word's luck or if Incarnate Word records another victory instead.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 6 p.m. ET

Friday at 6 p.m. ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.