Who's Playing

Lamar @ Incarnate Word

Current Records: Lamar 7-17; Incarnate Word 11-13

What to Know

The Incarnate Word Cardinals will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Incarnate Word and the Lamar Cardinals will face off in a Southland battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center. Incarnate Word will be strutting in after a win while Lamar will be stumbling in from a loss.

Incarnate Word beat the New Orleans Privateers 78-70 this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, Lamar was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 72-68 to the NW State Demons.

Incarnate Word is now 11-13 while Lamar sits at 7-17. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Incarnate Word has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.20% from the floor on average, which is the 28th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Lamar has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 34th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Lamar have won eight out of their last 12 games against Incarnate Word.