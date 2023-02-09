Who's Playing
Lamar @ Incarnate Word
Current Records: Lamar 7-17; Incarnate Word 11-13
What to Know
The Incarnate Word Cardinals will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Incarnate Word and the Lamar Cardinals will face off in a Southland battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center. Incarnate Word will be strutting in after a win while Lamar will be stumbling in from a loss.
Incarnate Word beat the New Orleans Privateers 78-70 this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, Lamar was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 72-68 to the NW State Demons.
Incarnate Word is now 11-13 while Lamar sits at 7-17. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Incarnate Word has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.20% from the floor on average, which is the 28th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Lamar has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 34th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Lamar have won eight out of their last 12 games against Incarnate Word.
- Jan 21, 2023 - Incarnate Word 70 vs. Lamar 64
- Feb 24, 2021 - Lamar 67 vs. Incarnate Word 45
- Feb 03, 2021 - Incarnate Word 67 vs. Lamar 58
- Feb 26, 2020 - Lamar 86 vs. Incarnate Word 66
- Jan 22, 2020 - Lamar 89 vs. Incarnate Word 77
- Feb 20, 2019 - Lamar 76 vs. Incarnate Word 58
- Jan 23, 2019 - Lamar 87 vs. Incarnate Word 81
- Feb 14, 2018 - Lamar 85 vs. Incarnate Word 62
- Jan 17, 2018 - Lamar 90 vs. Incarnate Word 69
- Jan 11, 2017 - Lamar 87 vs. Incarnate Word 72
- Feb 27, 2016 - Incarnate Word 89 vs. Lamar 72
- Feb 06, 2016 - Incarnate Word 74 vs. Lamar 71