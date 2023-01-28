Who's Playing

Nicholls State @ Incarnate Word

Current Records: Nicholls State 10-10; Incarnate Word 9-12

What to Know

The Nicholls State Colonels are 8-2 against the Incarnate Word Cardinals since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Colonels' road trip will continue as they head to Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center at 5 p.m. ET to face off against Incarnate Word. Nicholls State won both of their matches against Incarnate Word last season (63-60 and 69-58) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

Nicholls State came up short against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders on Thursday, falling 96-86.

Meanwhile, Incarnate Word didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the McNeese State Cowboys on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 70-65 win.

Nicholls State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Nicholls State's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Incarnate Word's victory lifted them to 9-12 while Nicholls State's defeat dropped them down to 10-10. We'll see if the Cardinals can repeat their recent success or if the Colonels bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Odds

The Colonels are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Nicholls State have won eight out of their last ten games against Incarnate Word.