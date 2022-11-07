Who's Playing

North Dakota @ Incarnate Word

What to Know

The Incarnate Word Cardinals and the North Dakota Fighting Hawks will face off at 8:30 p.m. ET November 7th at Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. Returning after a rocky 7-25 season, Incarnate Word is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. Likewise, coming off of an uninspired 6-25 last-season record, North Dakota has set their aspirations higher this year.

Two last-season defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Cardinals allowed their opponents to shoot an average of 49.60% from the floor, which was the 355th highest shooting percentage allowed (top 102%) in college basketball. North Dakotas had an even harder time: theys allowed their opponents to shoot an average of 48.80% from the floor, which was the 353rd highest shooting percentage allowed (top 102%) in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Fighting Hawks are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.