Who's Playing

Southeastern Louisiana @ Incarnate Word

Current Records: Southeastern Louisiana 9-8; Incarnate Word 6-11

What to Know

The Incarnate Word Cardinals have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at 5 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Southeastern Louisiana winning the first 78-68 at home and the Cardinals taking the second 92-84.

Incarnate Word was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 85-79 to the New Orleans Privateers.

Meanwhile, the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Southeastern Louisiana proved too difficult a challenge. Southeastern Louisiana had just enough and edged out Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 85-82.

Incarnate Word is now 6-11 while the Lions sit at 9-8. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Cardinals have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.30% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Southeastern Louisiana has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 11th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Southeastern Louisiana have won four out of their last seven games against Incarnate Word.