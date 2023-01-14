Who's Playing
Southeastern Louisiana @ Incarnate Word
Current Records: Southeastern Louisiana 9-8; Incarnate Word 6-11
What to Know
The Incarnate Word Cardinals have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at 5 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Southeastern Louisiana winning the first 78-68 at home and the Cardinals taking the second 92-84.
Incarnate Word was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 85-79 to the New Orleans Privateers.
Meanwhile, the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Southeastern Louisiana proved too difficult a challenge. Southeastern Louisiana had just enough and edged out Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 85-82.
Incarnate Word is now 6-11 while the Lions sit at 9-8. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Cardinals have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.30% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Southeastern Louisiana has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 11th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Southeastern Louisiana have won four out of their last seven games against Incarnate Word.
- Feb 19, 2022 - Incarnate Word 92 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 84
- Jan 29, 2022 - Southeastern Louisiana 78 vs. Incarnate Word 68
- Feb 08, 2020 - Incarnate Word 82 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 75
- Feb 13, 2019 - Southeastern Louisiana 70 vs. Incarnate Word 64
- Feb 07, 2018 - Southeastern Louisiana 86 vs. Incarnate Word 68
- Jan 02, 2017 - Southeastern Louisiana 74 vs. Incarnate Word 63
- Jan 16, 2016 - Incarnate Word 75 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 71