Who's Playing

Auburn Tigers @ Indiana Hoosiers

Current Records: Auburn 5-2, Indiana 7-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Auburn Tigers will face off against the Indiana Hoosiers at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at State Farm Arena. Despite being away, Auburn is looking at a seven-point advantage in the spread.

Auburn unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Sunday. They took a 69-64 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Mountaineers. Auburn didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Johni Broome put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 21 points and 13 rebounds. Less helpful for Auburn was Aden Holloway's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Even though they lost, Auburn were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as App. State only pulled down six.

Meanwhile, Indiana came tearing into Tuesday's match with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 11 points) and they left with even more momentum. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 78-75 win over the Wolverines.

Their wins bumped the Tigers to 5-2 and the Mountaineers to 6-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Auburn have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Indiana struggles in that department as they've been averaging 33.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Auburn is a solid 7-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146 points.

