Who's Playing

Chattanooga Mocs @ Indiana Hoosiers

Current Records: Chattanooga 8-4, Indiana 8-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Indiana Hoosiers will take on the Chattanooga Mocs in a holiday battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers will be looking to keep their nine-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Indiana is probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering Nebraska just ended the team's four-game winning streak on Friday. The contest between them and the Cornhuskers wasn't a total blowout, but with Indiana falling 85-68 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Hoosiers in their matchups with the Cornhuskers: they've now lost four in a row.

Myles Rice put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 8 for 13 en route to 20 points plus four steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against Minnesota last Monday, so this was a step in the right direction. Less helpful for Indiana was Kanaan Carlyle's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Even though they lost, Indiana smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their offensive rebound total in three consecutive games.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Chattanooga). They put a hurting on Tenn. Wes. to the tune of 99-52 on Wednesday. With that victory, the Mocs brought their scoring average up to 75.9 points per game.

Indiana's defeat dropped their record down to 8-3. As for Chattanooga, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 8-4 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Indiana hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.3 points per game. However, it's not like Chattanooga struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.9. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything went Indiana's way against Chattanooga when the teams last played back in March of 2016, as Indiana made off with a 99-74 win. Will Indiana repeat their success, or does Chattanooga have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Indiana won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.