Who's Playing

Harvard Crimson @ Indiana Hoosiers

Current Records: Harvard 5-1, Indiana 4-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Indiana Hoosiers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Harvard Crimson at 4:30 p.m. ET on November 26th at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Monday, the Hoosiers beat the Cardinals 74-66. The victory was just what Indiana needed coming off of a 77-57 loss in their prior match.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Indiana to victory, but perhaps none more so than Xavier Johnson, who scored 14 points along with 5 assists. Another player making a difference was Kaleb Banks, who scored 4 points along with 8 rebounds and 3 steals.

Meanwhile, the Crimson earned a 76-70 victory over the Raiders on Wednesday.

The losses dropped the Hoosiers to 4-1 and the Cardinals to 2-3.

Indiana will be fighting an uphill battle on Sunday as the experts have pegged them as the seven-point underdog. Currently 4-1 against the spread, Harvard has been a solid investment this season; on the other hand, Indiana is only 1-4 ATS.

Sunday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Indiana has themselves a killer kicker this season, having drained 49.3% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Harvard struggles in that department as they've nailed 47.7% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Indiana is a solid 7-point favorite against Harvard, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

