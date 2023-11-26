Who's Playing

Harvard Crimson @ Indiana Hoosiers

Current Records: Harvard 5-1, Indiana 4-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

The Indiana Hoosiers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Harvard Crimson at 4:30 p.m. ET on November 26th at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Monday, the Hoosiers beat the Cardinals 74-66. The victory was just what Indiana needed coming off of a 77-57 loss in their prior match.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Indiana to victory, but perhaps none more so than Xavier Johnson, who scored 14 points along with 5 assists. Another player making a difference was Kaleb Banks, who scored 4 points along with 8 rebounds and 3 steals.

Meanwhile, the Crimson earned a 76-70 victory over the Raiders on Wednesday.

The losses dropped the Hoosiers to 4-1 and the Cardinals to 2-3.

Sunday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Indiana have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 32 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Harvard struggles in that department as they've been even better at 40.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.