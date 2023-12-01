Who's Playing

Maryland Terrapins @ Indiana Hoosiers

Current Records: Maryland 4-3, Indiana 5-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free)

What to Know

Maryland has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Maryland Terrapins and the Indiana Hoosiers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

On Tuesday, the Terrapins were fully in charge, breezing past the Broncs 103-76 at home.

Maryland's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Jahmir Young, who scored 22 points along with 5 assists, and Julian Reese, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 12 rebounds. Reese continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Jordan Geronimo, who scored 15 points.

Meanwhile, the Hoosiers earned a 89-76 win over the Crimson on Sunday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Indiana.

Among those leading the charge was Kel'el Ware, who scored 28 points along with 8 rebounds and 3 steals. Malik Reneau was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with 5 assists and 3 steals.

The Terrapins pushed their record up to 4-3 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 82.8 points per game. As for the Hoosiers, their victory bumped their record up to 5-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Maryland have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Indiana struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Maryland came up short against Indiana in their previous matchup back in March, falling 70-60. Can Maryland avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Indiana and Maryland both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.