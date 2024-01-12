Who's Playing

Minnesota Golden Gophers @ Indiana Hoosiers

Current Records: Minnesota 12-3, Indiana 11-5

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 12, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Friday, January 12, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $15.00

What to Know

Minnesota is 2-8 against Indiana since February of 2017 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. Both teams will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Minnesota will be looking to extend their current seven-game winning streak.

Even though Minnesota has not done well against Maryland recently (they were 0-10 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Sunday. The Golden Gophers came out on top in a nail-biter against the Terrapins and snuck past 65-62. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Minnesota to victory, but perhaps none more so than Elijah Hawkins, who scored ten points along with nine assists and six steals. Those six steals set a new season-high mark for him. Dawson Garcia was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with six rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you're outrebounded 19 to 8 on offense, a fact Indiana found out the hard way on Tuesday. They took a 66-57 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Scarlet Knights.

Despite the loss, Indiana had strong showings from Kel'el Ware, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 17 rebounds, and Malik Reneau, who scored 13 points along with seven assists and six rebounds. Those seven assists set a new season-high mark for him.

The Golden Gophers' victory was their ninth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 12-3. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 81.0 points per game. As for the Hoosiers, their loss dropped their record down to 11-5.

Friday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Minnesota just can't miss this season, having made 48.8% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Indiana struggles in that department as they've made 48.3% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Minnesota is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last nine times they've played.

Odds

Indiana is a 4-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hoosiers as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145 points.

Series History

Indiana has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.