Who's Playing

Northwestern Wildcats @ Indiana Hoosiers

Current Records: Northwestern 17-8, Indiana 14-10

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 18, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 18, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Northwestern and the Hoosiers are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2017, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Northwestern is no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

Northwestern suffered their closest defeat since December 13, 2023 on Thursday. They fell just short of the Scarlet Knights by a score of 63-60. Northwestern got off to an early lead (up 13 with 5:21 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

The losing side was boosted by Boo Buie, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 27 points and 1 assist.

Sadly, the team struggled as a group when it came to assists: Northwestern struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Indiana won a close one the last time they played, but unfortunately they suffered a serious change of fortune on Saturday. They suffered a painful 79-59 defeat at the hands of the Boilermakers. Indiana was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from CJ Gunn, who scored 13 points. He didn't help Indiana's cause all that much against the Buckeyes last Tuesday but the same can't be said for this contest. Another player making a difference was Kel'el Ware, who scored 11 points along with eight rebounds.

The Wildcats' defeat dropped their record down to 17-8. As for the Hoosiers, their loss dropped their record down to 14-10.

Northwestern came out on top in a nail-biter against the Hoosiers in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, sneaking past 64-62. The rematch might be a little tougher for Northwestern since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Indiana and Northwestern both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.