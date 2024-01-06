Who's Playing
Ohio State Buckeyes @ Indiana Hoosiers
Current Records: Ohio State 12-2, Indiana 10-4
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: FOX
What to Know
We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Ohio State is hoping to put an end to a ten-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.
Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, a fact Ohio State proved on Wednesday. They snuck past the Scarlet Knights with a 76-72 win.
Ohio State's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Bruce Thornton, who scored 24 points along with seven assists. Jamison Battle was another key contributor, going 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 22 points and 0 assists.
Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Indiana's good fortune finally ran out on Wednesday. They lost to the Cornhuskers on the road by a decisive 86-70 margin.
Indiana's defeat came about despite a quality game from Kel'el Ware, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds. Ware hasn't dropped below two blocks for three straight games. The team also got some help courtesy of Malik Reneau, who scored 14 points along with six rebounds and five assists.
The Buckeyes' victory bumped their record up to 12-2. As for the Hoosiers, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-4.
Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Ohio State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.1 points per game. However, it's not like Indiana struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
Ohio State lost to Indiana on the road by a decisive 86-70 margin in their previous meeting back in January of 2023. Can Ohio State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Ohio State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.
- Jan 28, 2023 - Indiana 86 vs. Ohio State 70
- Feb 21, 2022 - Ohio State 80 vs. Indiana 69
- Jan 06, 2022 - Indiana 67 vs. Ohio State 51
- Feb 13, 2021 - Ohio State 78 vs. Indiana 59
- Feb 01, 2020 - Ohio State 68 vs. Indiana 59
- Jan 11, 2020 - Indiana 66 vs. Ohio State 54
- Mar 14, 2019 - Ohio State 79 vs. Indiana 75
- Feb 10, 2019 - Ohio State 55 vs. Indiana 52
- Feb 23, 2018 - Ohio State 80 vs. Indiana 78
- Jan 30, 2018 - Ohio State 71 vs. Indiana 56