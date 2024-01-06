Who's Playing

Ohio State Buckeyes @ Indiana Hoosiers

Current Records: Ohio State 12-2, Indiana 10-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Ohio State is hoping to put an end to a ten-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, a fact Ohio State proved on Wednesday. They snuck past the Scarlet Knights with a 76-72 win.

Ohio State's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Bruce Thornton, who scored 24 points along with seven assists. Jamison Battle was another key contributor, going 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 22 points and 0 assists.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Indiana's good fortune finally ran out on Wednesday. They lost to the Cornhuskers on the road by a decisive 86-70 margin.

Indiana's defeat came about despite a quality game from Kel'el Ware, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds. Ware hasn't dropped below two blocks for three straight games. The team also got some help courtesy of Malik Reneau, who scored 14 points along with six rebounds and five assists.

The Buckeyes' victory bumped their record up to 12-2. As for the Hoosiers, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-4.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Ohio State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.1 points per game. However, it's not like Indiana struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Ohio State lost to Indiana on the road by a decisive 86-70 margin in their previous meeting back in January of 2023. Can Ohio State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Ohio State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.