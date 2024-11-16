Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Indiana and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead S. Carolina 43-32.

If Indiana keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 3-0 in no time. On the other hand, S. Carolina will have to make due with a 2-2 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

S. Carolina Gamecocks @ Indiana Hoosiers

Current Records: S. Carolina 2-1, Indiana 2-0

How To Watch

What to Know

S. Carolina has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Saturday. They will face off against the Indiana Hoosiers at 3:00 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Last Tuesday, S. Carolina was fully in charge, breezing past Towson 80-54.

S. Carolina can attribute much of their success to Collin Murray-Boyles, who almost dropped a double-double on 27 points and nine rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Nick Pringle, who almost dropped a double-double on 15 points and nine rebounds.

S. Carolina was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Towson only posted five.

Meanwhile, Indiana's match on Sunday was close up to the half, which is when they kicked things up a notch. They took their game with ease, bagging a 90-55 win over Eastern Illinois. The Hoosiers were heavily favored coming into this contest, and the results showcase why.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Indiana to victory, but perhaps none more so than Mackenzie Mgbako, who went 7 for 10 en route to 18 points plus seven rebounds and two steals. The dominant performance also gave Mgbako a new career-high in assists (four). Another player making a difference was Oumar Ballo, who almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine rebounds.

S. Carolina now has a winning record of 2-1. As for Indiana, the victory made it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 2-0.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. S. Carolina hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79 points per game. However, it's not like Indiana struggles in that department as they've been averaging 85. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

S. Carolina is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing on the road this season.

Odds

Indiana is a big 7.5-point favorite against S. Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

