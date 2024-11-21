Who's Playing

UNCG Spartans @ Indiana Hoosiers

Current Records: UNCG 2-1, Indiana 3-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The UNCG Spartans are taking a road trip to face off against the Indiana Hoosiers at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, both will really light up the scoreboard.

UNCG took a loss when they played away from home on Monday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Saturday. They steamrolled past NC-Wesleyan 99-54. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 49-24.

UNCG was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Indiana entered their tilt with S. Carolina on Saturday with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. They enjoyed a cozy 87-71 victory over the Gamecocks.

Indiana can attribute much of their success to Myles Rice, who went 7 for 10 en route to 23 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Mackenzie Mgbako, who went 5 for 8 en route to 17 points plus seven rebounds.

UNCG now has a winning record of 2-1. As for Indiana, they pushed their record up to 3-0 with the win, which was their fifth straight at home dating back to last season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: UNCG has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 43.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Indiana struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.