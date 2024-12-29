Who's Playing

Current Records: Winthrop 10-4, Indiana 9-3

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

TV: Big Ten Network

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Eagles fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Sunday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will wrap up 2024 with a road trip to face off against the Indiana Hoosiers at 4:00 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Eagles are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 86.2 points per game this season.

Winthrop took a loss when they played away from home two weeks ago, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed last Saturday. They came out on top against Mercer by a score of 102-97. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Meanwhile, Indiana beat Chattanooga 74-65 last Saturday.

Indiana's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Oumar Ballo led the charge by scoring nine points in addition to eight rebounds. Malik Reneau was another key player, going 7 for 12 en route to 14 points plus eight rebounds and three steals.

Winthrop pushed their record up to 10-4 with the win, which was their sixth straight at home. As for Indiana, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 9-3 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Winthrop hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 86.2 points per game. However, it's not like Indiana struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Odds

Indiana is a big 16.5-point favorite against Winthrop, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hoosiers as a 15.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 162.5 points.

