Who's Playing

Winthrop Eagles @ Indiana Hoosiers

Current Records: Winthrop 10-4, Indiana 9-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

TV: Big Ten Network

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Winthrop Eagles will wrap up 2024 with a road trip to face off against the Indiana Hoosiers at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Eagles are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 86.2 points per game this season.

Winthrop took a loss when they played away from home last Tuesday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Saturday. They walked away with a 102-97 victory over Mercer. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Meanwhile, Indiana was able to grind out a solid win over Chattanooga on Saturday, taking the game 74-65.

Indiana's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Oumar Ballo led the charge by earning nine points plus eight rebounds. Malik Reneau was another key player, going 7 for 12 en route to 14 points plus eight rebounds and three steals.

Winthrop pushed their record up to 10-4 with the victory, which was their sixth straight at home. As for Indiana, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 9-3 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Winthrop has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 41.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Indiana struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.