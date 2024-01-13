Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Indiana State looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Belmont 48-32.

If Indiana State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 14-3 in no time. On the other hand, Belmont will have to make due with an 11-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Belmont Bruins @ Indiana State Sycamores

Current Records: Belmont 11-5, Indiana State 13-3

How To Watch

What to Know

Belmont has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Belmont Bruins and the Indiana State Sycamores will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hulman Center. Indiana State took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Belmont, who comes in off a win.

Last Wednesday, Belmont's game was all tied up 34-34 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They came out on top against the Redbirds by a score of 67-60.

Cade Tyson and Malik Dia were among the main playmakers for Belmont as the former scored 16 points and the latter scored 17 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Indiana State's game on Wednesday was all tied up 43-43 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They took a 89-78 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulldogs.

Despite their defeat, Indiana State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Ryan Conwell, who scored 17 points along with five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Robbie Avila was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with seven rebounds.

The Bruins pushed their record up to 11-5 with that victory, which was their 11th straight at home dating back to last season. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.6 points per game. As for the Sycamores, their defeat dropped their record down to 13-3.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Belmont just can't miss this season, having made 49.1% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Indiana State (currently ranked fifth in field goal percentage per game) struggles in that department as they've made 50.8% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Belmont is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Odds

Indiana State is a big 11.5-point favorite against Belmont, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sycamores as a 12-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 164.5 points.

Series History

Indiana State and Belmont both have 1 win in their last 2 games.