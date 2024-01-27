Who's Playing

Bradley Braves @ Indiana State Sycamores

Current Records: Bradley 15-5, Indiana State 17-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana

Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Bradley has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Bradley Braves and the Indiana State Sycamores will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hulman Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Wednesday, the Braves earned a 71-63 win over the Racers.

Bradley got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Connor Hickman out in front who scored 12 points along with four steals. Malevy Leons was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Indiana State came tearing into Wednesday's contest with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 20.3 points) and they left with even more momentum. They walked away with an 89-83 victory over the Flames. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Indiana State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Robbie Avila, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 11 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Isaiah Swope, who scored 30 points.

The Braves pushed their record up to 15-5 with that victory, which was their sixth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 80.3 points per game. As for the Sycamores, their win bumped their record up to 17-3.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Bradley just can't miss this season, having made 47.7% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Indiana State (currently ranked second in field goal percentage per game) struggles in that department as they've made 51.2% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Bradley came up short against Indiana State in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, falling 85-77. Can Bradley avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Indiana State and Bradley both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.