Who's Playing

Bradley Braves @ Indiana State Sycamores

Current Records: Bradley 11-2, Indiana State 8-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana

Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Bradley has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Indiana State Sycamores will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Hulman Center. The Braves are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 81.9 points per game this season.

On Sunday, Bradley needed a bit of extra time to put away Valparaiso. They walked away with an 81-75 victory over the Beacons.

Bradley's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Duke Deen led the charge by posting 20 points along with five rebounds and four steals. Another player making a difference was Zek Montgomery, who earned 19 points in addition to three steals.

Meanwhile, Indiana State unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Sunday. They wound up on the wrong side of a bruising 103-83 walloping at the hands of Ohio State. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Indiana State's loss came about despite a quality game from Jaden Daughtry, who went 7 for 10 en route to 25 points plus five rebounds. What's more, Daughtry also racked up three offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in December of 2023. Samage Teel was another key player, going 5 for 9 en route to 19 points plus five assists.

Bradley pushed their record up to 11-2 with the win, which was their 11th straight at home dating back to last season. As for Indiana State, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Bradley hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.9 points per game. However, it's not like Indiana State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 84.3. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Bradley came up short against Indiana State when the teams last played back in January, falling 95-86. Can Bradley avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Indiana State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Bradley.