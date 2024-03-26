Who's Playing

Cincinnati Bearcats @ Indiana State Sycamores

Current Records: Cincinnati 18-13, Indiana State 26-5

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 26, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 26, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana

Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Cincinnati has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Indiana State Sycamores are set to clash at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Hulman Center in a Big 12 postseason contest. The stakes are high as both teams are all in, both fighting to extend their postseason success.

Cincinnati earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Saturday. They enjoyed a cozy 74-57 victory over Bradley.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Cincinnati to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jizzle James, who scored 25 points. It was the first time this season that James scored 20 or more points. Dan Skillings Jr. was another key contributor, scoring 20 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Indiana State and Minnesota couldn't quite live up to the 163.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. Indiana State came out on top against Minnesota by a score of 76-64 on Sunday. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Sycamores.

Indiana State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Ryan Conwell led the charge by going 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 23 points and 5 assists. Another player making a difference was Jayson Kent, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Cincinnati's win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 22-14. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 78.3 points per game. As for Indiana State, they are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine contests, which provided a nice bump to their 30-6 record this season.

Cincinnati is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 7-2 against the spread when playing as the underdog.

While fans of Cincinnati and Indiana State were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. As for their next game, Indiana State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 16-9 against the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Indiana State is a 3.5-point favorite against Cincinnati, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sycamores as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

