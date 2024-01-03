Who's Playing

Evansville Aces @ Indiana State Sycamores

Current Records: Evansville 10-3, Indiana State 11-2

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana

Evansville is 1-9 against Indiana State since January of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Hulman Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Evansville unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Friday. The contest between the Aces and the Bearcats wasn't a total blowout, but with the Aces falling 76-58 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. Having soared to a lofty 82 points in the game before, Evansville's point total in this one was quite the letdown.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Yacine Toumi, who scored 17 points along with nine rebounds.

Evansville struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Cincinnati pulled down 18 offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a string of ten wins, Indiana State's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell 87-75 to the Spartans. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Indiana State has scored all season.

Indiana State's defeat came about despite a quality game from Isaiah Swope, who scored 26 points along with three steals. Ryan Conwell was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with five rebounds.

The Aces' loss dropped their record down to 10-3. As for the Sycamores, their loss dropped their record down to 11-2.

Wednesday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Evansville just can't miss this season, having made 47.4% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Indiana State (currently ranked fifth in field goal percentage per game) struggles in that department as they've made 51.8% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Evansville was pulverized by Indiana State 97-58 in their previous matchup back in March of 2023. Can Evansville avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Indiana State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Evansville.