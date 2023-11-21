Who's Playing

Rice Owls @ Indiana State Sycamores

Current Records: Rice 1-2, Indiana State 2-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Dollar Loan Center -- Henderson, Nevada

Dollar Loan Center -- Henderson, Nevada Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Indiana State Sycamores will face off against the Rice Owls at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Dollar Loan Center. Rice took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Indiana State, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 22 more assists than your opponent, a fact Indiana State proved on Tuesday. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 96-57 win over the Jaguars. The win was just what Indiana State needed coming off of a 102-80 loss in their prior match.

Indiana State got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Isaiah Swope out in front who scored 16 points along with 5 steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Robbie Avila, who scored 16 points along with 5 assists and 4 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Owls ended up a good deal behind the Longhorns on Wednesday and lost 80-64. Rice has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Anthony Selden put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 17 points along with 2 blocks and 1 assist.

The Sycamores now have a winning record of 2-1. As for the Owls, they now have a losing record at 1-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Indiana State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Rice struggles in that department as they've been even better at 35 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.