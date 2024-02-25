Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Indiana State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead UIC 45-29.

If Indiana State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 24-5 in no time. On the other hand, UIC will have to make due with an 11-18 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

UIC Flames @ Indiana State Sycamores

Current Records: UIC 11-17, Indiana State 23-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana

Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

UIC has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Indiana State Sycamores will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hulman Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Last Wednesday, UIC's game was all tied up 36-36 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They came out on top against the Aces by a score of 88-79.

UIC's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Isaiah Rivera, who scored 25 points along with four steals. CJ Jones was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 17 points and ten assists.

Meanwhile, Indiana State put the finishing touches on their tenth blowout victory of the season on Wednesday. They were the clear victor by a 83-64 margin over the Beacons. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 14 more assists than your opponent, as Indiana State did.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Indiana State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jayson Kent, who scored 23 points along with six rebounds. Kent didn't help Indiana State's cause all that much against the Redbirds last Tuesday but the same can't be said for this contest. The team also got some help courtesy of Robbie Avila, who scored 15 points along with six assists.

The Flames' win bumped their record up to 11-17. As for the Sycamores, their victory bumped their record up to 23-5.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's contest win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, the game looks promising for Indiana State, as the team is favored by a full 15.5 points. This contest will be their 13th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 7-5 against the spread).

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: UIC have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 36.9% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Indiana State struggles in that department as they've drained 38.3% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Indiana State is a big 15.5-point favorite against UIC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 152.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Indiana State has won all of the games they've played against UIC in the last year.