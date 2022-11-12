Who's Playing
Ball State @ Indiana State
Current Records: Ball State 1-0; Indiana State 1-0
What to Know
The Indiana State Sycamores will take on the Ball State Cardinals at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at home. These two teams are strolling into their game after big wins in their previous games.
If there were any doubts why the Sycamores were heavy favorites Monday, the squad quickly laid those doubts to rest. They put the hurt on the Green Bay Phoenix with a sharp 80-53 win.
Meanwhile, Ball State took their matchup at home on Monday with ease, bagging a 109-39 victory over the Earlham Quakers.
The wins brought both teams up to an identical 1-0. Two last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Sycamores rank 26th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 44.10% on the season. But the Cardinals have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 24.60%, which places them first in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.10
Odds
The Sycamores are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sycamores as a 10-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Ball State have won four out of their last seven games against Indiana State.
- Nov 27, 2021 - Ball State 97 vs. Indiana State 75
- Dec 19, 2020 - Indiana State 67 vs. Ball State 57
- Nov 17, 2019 - Ball State 69 vs. Indiana State 55
- Nov 06, 2018 - Ball State 86 vs. Indiana State 69
- Nov 25, 2017 - Ball State 93 vs. Indiana State 85
- Nov 15, 2016 - Indiana State 80 vs. Ball State 74
- Dec 22, 2015 - Indiana State 73 vs. Ball State 61