Who's Playing

Ball State @ Indiana State

Current Records: Ball State 1-0; Indiana State 1-0

What to Know

The Indiana State Sycamores will take on the Ball State Cardinals at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at home. These two teams are strolling into their game after big wins in their previous games.

If there were any doubts why the Sycamores were heavy favorites Monday, the squad quickly laid those doubts to rest. They put the hurt on the Green Bay Phoenix with a sharp 80-53 win.

Meanwhile, Ball State took their matchup at home on Monday with ease, bagging a 109-39 victory over the Earlham Quakers.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 1-0. Two last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Sycamores rank 26th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 44.10% on the season. But the Cardinals have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 24.60%, which places them first in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana

Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.10

Odds

The Sycamores are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sycamores as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Ball State have won four out of their last seven games against Indiana State.