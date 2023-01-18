Who's Playing

Bradley @ Indiana State

Current Records: Bradley 12-7; Indiana State 13-6

What to Know

The Bradley Braves' road trip will continue as they head to Hulman Center at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday to face off against the Indiana State Sycamores. The teams split their matchups last year, with Indiana State winning the first 76-71 at home and the Braves taking the second 67-52.

Bradley found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 86-61 punch to the gut against the Drake Bulldogs this past Saturday. Guard Connor Hickman had a rough night: he played for 33 minutes but put up just four points on 2-for-11 shooting.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for the Sycamores as they fell 64-62 to the Missouri State Bears on Sunday. Guard Cameron Henry put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 17 points along with five boards.

The Braves are now 12-7 while Indiana State sits at 13-6. Two stats to keep an eye on: Bradley have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.50%, which places them 29th in college basketball. But the Sycamores come into the game boasting the 29th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.20%. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana

Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Indiana State have won nine out of their last 14 games against Bradley.