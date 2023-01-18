Who's Playing
Bradley @ Indiana State
Current Records: Bradley 12-7; Indiana State 13-6
What to Know
The Bradley Braves' road trip will continue as they head to Hulman Center at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday to face off against the Indiana State Sycamores. The teams split their matchups last year, with Indiana State winning the first 76-71 at home and the Braves taking the second 67-52.
Bradley found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 86-61 punch to the gut against the Drake Bulldogs this past Saturday. Guard Connor Hickman had a rough night: he played for 33 minutes but put up just four points on 2-for-11 shooting.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for the Sycamores as they fell 64-62 to the Missouri State Bears on Sunday. Guard Cameron Henry put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 17 points along with five boards.
The Braves are now 12-7 while Indiana State sits at 13-6. Two stats to keep an eye on: Bradley have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.50%, which places them 29th in college basketball. But the Sycamores come into the game boasting the 29th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.20%. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Indiana State have won nine out of their last 14 games against Bradley.
- Jan 30, 2022 - Bradley 67 vs. Indiana State 52
- Jan 02, 2022 - Indiana State 76 vs. Bradley 71
- Feb 01, 2021 - Indiana State 67 vs. Bradley 55
- Jan 31, 2021 - Indiana State 60 vs. Bradley 57
- Feb 12, 2020 - Bradley 72 vs. Indiana State 61
- Jan 25, 2020 - Indiana State 61 vs. Bradley 53
- Feb 09, 2019 - Bradley 96 vs. Indiana State 67
- Jan 05, 2019 - Indiana State 65 vs. Bradley 60
- Feb 24, 2018 - Indiana State 66 vs. Bradley 64
- Jan 28, 2018 - Bradley 81 vs. Indiana State 73
- Feb 08, 2017 - Indiana State 56 vs. Bradley 54
- Jan 14, 2017 - Indiana State 81 vs. Bradley 71
- Feb 27, 2016 - Indiana State 77 vs. Bradley 58
- Feb 06, 2016 - Bradley 63 vs. Indiana State 58