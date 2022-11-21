Who's Playing

East Carolina @ Indiana State

Current Records: East Carolina 3-0; Indiana State 3-0

What to Know

The East Carolina Pirates will take on the Indiana State Sycamores at 1:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Hertz Arena.

East Carolina was able to grind out a solid victory over the Hampton Pirates on Wednesday, winning 82-73.

Meanwhile, Indiana State entered their matchup on Thursday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They made easy work of the North Dakota State Bison and carried off a 101-75 win.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 3-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when East Carolina and the Sycamores clash.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 1:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: Hertz Arena -- Estero, Florida

Hertz Arena -- Estero, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.