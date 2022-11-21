Who's Playing

East Carolina @ Indiana State

Current Records: East Carolina 3-0; Indiana State 3-0

What to Know

The Indiana State Sycamores will square off against the East Carolina Pirates at 1:30 p.m. ET Monday at Hertz Arena.

Everything went Indiana State's way against the North Dakota State Bison this past Thursday as they made off with a 101-75 victory.

Meanwhile, East Carolina was able to grind out a solid win over the Hampton Pirates last week, winning 82-73.

The Sycamores are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 3-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Indiana State and East Carolina clash.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 1:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: Hertz Arena -- Estero, Florida

Hertz Arena -- Estero, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Sycamores are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sycamores as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.