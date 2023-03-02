Who's Playing
Evansville @ Indiana State
Regular Season Records: Evansville 5-26; Indiana State 20-11
What to Know
The Evansville Aces have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Indiana State Sycamores and are hoping to record their first victory since Feb. 8 of last year. Evansville and Indiana State are set to clash at 3:30 p.m. ET March 2 at Enterprise Center in the first round of the Missouri Valley Conference Tourney. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
The Aces ended up a good deal behind the Illinois State Redbirds when they played on Sunday, losing 72-53. One thing holding Evansville back was the mediocre play of guard Marvin Coleman II, who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 3-for-15 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored Indiana State on Sunday, but luck did not. They fell in a 66-62 heartbreaker to the Missouri State Bears. The defeat was just more heartbreak for Indiana State, who fell 64-62 when the teams previously met in January. Guard Cooper Neese (14 points) and forward Cade McKnight (12 points) were the top scorers for the Sycamores.
A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Aces have only been able to knock down 39.90% percent of their shots, which is the 354th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Indiana State's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the matchup boasting the 29th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 47.90%. We'll see if their 8% advantage translates to a win.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Indiana State have won 14 out of their last 19 games against Evansville.
