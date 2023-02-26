Who's Playing

Missouri State @ Indiana State

Current Records: Missouri State 15-14; Indiana State 20-10

What to Know

The Missouri State Bears are 13-3 against the Indiana State Sycamores since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Bears and Indiana State will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2 p.m. ET at Hulman Center. Missouri State should still be riding high after a victory, while Indiana State will be looking to right the ship.

The Murray State Racers typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Missouri State proved too difficult a challenge. Missouri State took down the Racers 84-69. Missouri State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Donovan Clay, who had 19 points and seven assists along with eight rebounds and three blocks, and guard Alston Mason, who had 18 points and six assists in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, Indiana State was just a bucket shy of a win on Wednesday and fell 89-88 to the Belmont Bruins. Five players on Indiana State scored in the double digits: guard Xavier Bledson (20), center Robbie Avila (17), guard Cooper Neese (16), guard Courvoisier McCauley (12), and guard Jayson Kent (12).

The Bears' win brought them up to 15-14 while Indiana State's defeat pulled them down to 20-10. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Missouri State is 28th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 65.8 on average. The Sycamores' offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with a 48.10% field goal percentage, good for 23rd best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana

Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Missouri State have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Indiana State.