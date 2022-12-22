Who's Playing

Northern Illinois @ Indiana State

Current Records: Northern Illinois 3-9; Indiana State 9-3

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Indiana State Sycamores are heading back home. They and the Northern Illinois Huskies will compete for holiday cheer at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Hulman Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Sycamores were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 92-86 to the Duquesne Dukes. A silver lining for Indiana State was the play of guard Cooper Neese, who had 19 points in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, it looks like the Huskies must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive on Tuesday. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 83-78 to the Albany Great Danes.

The losses put Indiana State at 9-3 and NIU at a reciprocal 3-9. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Indiana State ranks 22nd in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 83.5 on average. Less enviably, NIU is third worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77.8 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana

Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Indiana State and Northern Illinois both have one win in their last two games.