Who's Playing

Northern Iowa @ Indiana State

Current Records: Northern Iowa 12-9; Indiana State 13-9

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Indiana State Sycamores are heading back home. The Sycamores and the Northern Iowa Panthers will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hulman Center. Indiana State lost both of their matches to Northern Iowa last season on scores of 74-80 and 82-88, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

Indiana State lost 70-68 to the Drake Bulldogs on Tuesday on a last-minute half-court bomb from Drake's guard D.J. Wilkins with 0:01 remaining. Indiana State's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of center Robbie Avila, who had 22 points in addition to seven rebounds, and guard Courvoisier McCauley, who had 22 points along with nine boards.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between the Panthers and the Valparaiso Beacons on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Northern Iowa wrapped it up with a 77-66 win at home. Five players on Northern Iowa scored in the double digits: guard Bowen Born (18), guard Tytan Anderson (17), guard Michael Duax (15), forward James Betz (12), and guard Trey Campbell (10).

Northern Iowa's victory lifted them to 12-9 while Indiana State's defeat dropped them down to 13-9. Tytan Anderson will be someone to keep an eye on after he posted a double-double on 17 points and ten rebounds on Wednesday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Indiana State's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana

Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Indiana State and Northern Iowa both have seven wins in their last 14 games.