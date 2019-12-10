How to watch Indiana vs. Connecticut: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Indiana (home) vs. Connecticut (away)

Current Records: Indiana 8-1; Connecticut 6-2

What to Know

The Connecticut Huskies will take on the Indiana Hoosiers at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. UConn is coming into the game hot, having won three in a row.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 30 turnovers, UConn took down the Iona Gaels 80-62 last week. Four players on the Huskies scored in the double digits: F Josh Carlton (19), G Christian Vital (16), F Tyler Polley (14), and G Alterique Gilbert (12).

Meanwhile, IU found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 84-64 punch to the gut against the Wisconsin Badgers.

UConn isn't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.

Connecticut's win lifted them to 6-2 while Indiana's defeat dropped them down to 8-1. We'll see if UConn can repeat their recent success or if IU bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hoosiers are a 3-point favorite against the Huskies.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hoosiers as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 142

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.