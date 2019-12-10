How to watch Indiana vs. Connecticut: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game
How to watch Indiana vs. Connecticut basketball game
Who's Playing
Indiana (home) vs. Connecticut (away)
Current Records: Indiana 8-1; Connecticut 6-2
What to Know
The Connecticut Huskies will take on the Indiana Hoosiers at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. UConn is coming into the game hot, having won three in a row.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 30 turnovers, UConn took down the Iona Gaels 80-62 last week. Four players on the Huskies scored in the double digits: F Josh Carlton (19), G Christian Vital (16), F Tyler Polley (14), and G Alterique Gilbert (12).
Meanwhile, IU found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 84-64 punch to the gut against the Wisconsin Badgers.
UConn isn't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.
Connecticut's win lifted them to 6-2 while Indiana's defeat dropped them down to 8-1. We'll see if UConn can repeat their recent success or if IU bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Hoosiers are a 3-point favorite against the Huskies.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hoosiers as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 142
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
