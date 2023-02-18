Who's Playing

Illinois @ Indiana

Current Records: Illinois 17-8; Indiana 18-8

What to Know

After two games on the road, the #14 Indiana Hoosiers are heading back home. The Hoosiers and the Illinois Fighting Illini will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET on Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. IU is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

IU lost a heartbreaker to the Northwestern Wildcats when they met last month, and they left with a heavy heart again on Wednesday. IU lost 64-62 to Northwestern on a last-minute half-court bomb from Northwestern's guard Boo Buie with 0:02 left to play. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but IU had been the slight favorite coming in. Guard Jalen Hood-Schifino wasn't much of a difference maker for the Hoosiers; Hood-Schifino finished with 13 points on 6-for-16 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 40 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Illinois ended up a good deal behind the Penn State Nittany Lions when they played on Tuesday, losing 93-81. Despite the loss, Illinois had strong showings from guard Terrence Shannon Jr., who had 20 points, and guard Ty Rodgers, who had 11 points in addition to eight rebounds.

IU is now 18-8 while Illinois sits at 17-8. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Hoosiers rank 11th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 5.3 on average. But the Fighting Illini are even better: they come into the contest boasting the third most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 5.8. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Indiana have won eight out of their last 13 games against Illinois.