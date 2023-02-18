Who's Playing
Illinois @ Indiana
Current Records: Illinois 17-8; Indiana 18-8
What to Know
After two games on the road, the #14 Indiana Hoosiers are heading back home. The Hoosiers and the Illinois Fighting Illini will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET on Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. IU is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
IU lost a heartbreaker to the Northwestern Wildcats when they met last month, and they left with a heavy heart again on Wednesday. IU lost 64-62 to Northwestern on a last-minute half-court bomb from Northwestern's guard Boo Buie with 0:02 left to play. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but IU had been the slight favorite coming in. Guard Jalen Hood-Schifino wasn't much of a difference maker for the Hoosiers; Hood-Schifino finished with 13 points on 6-for-16 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 40 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Illinois ended up a good deal behind the Penn State Nittany Lions when they played on Tuesday, losing 93-81. Despite the loss, Illinois had strong showings from guard Terrence Shannon Jr., who had 20 points, and guard Ty Rodgers, who had 11 points in addition to eight rebounds.
IU is now 18-8 while Illinois sits at 17-8. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Hoosiers rank 11th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 5.3 on average. But the Fighting Illini are even better: they come into the contest boasting the third most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 5.8. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Indiana have won eight out of their last 13 games against Illinois.
- Jan 19, 2023 - Indiana 80 vs. Illinois 65
- Mar 11, 2022 - Indiana 65 vs. Illinois 63
- Feb 05, 2022 - Illinois 74 vs. Indiana 57
- Feb 02, 2021 - Illinois 75 vs. Indiana 71
- Dec 26, 2020 - Illinois 69 vs. Indiana 60
- Mar 01, 2020 - Illinois 67 vs. Indiana 66
- Mar 07, 2019 - Indiana 92 vs. Illinois 74
- Jan 03, 2019 - Indiana 73 vs. Illinois 65
- Feb 14, 2018 - Indiana 78 vs. Illinois 68
- Jan 24, 2018 - Illinois 73 vs. Indiana 71
- Jan 07, 2017 - Indiana 96 vs. Illinois 80
- Feb 25, 2016 - Indiana 74 vs. Illinois 47
- Jan 19, 2016 - Indiana 103 vs. Illinois 69