Who's Playing

Little Rock @ No. 12 Indiana

Current Records: Little Rock 2-3; Indiana 4-0

What to Know

The Little Rock Trojans will take on the #12 Indiana Hoosiers at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

On Sunday, the Trojans narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Jackson State Tigers 94-91. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Meanwhile, IU took their game against the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks on Sunday by a conclusive 86-56 score. Forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was the offensive standout of the contest for IU, dropping a double-double on 17 points and 16 rebounds.

The wins brought Little Rock up to 2-3 and IU to 4-0. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Little Rock is 348th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 82.2 on average. The Hoosiers' offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with 89 points per game on average, good for 14th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.