Who's Playing

Miami (Ohio) @ No. 12 Indiana

Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 1-3; Indiana 3-0

What to Know

The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks will take on the #12 Indiana Hoosiers at 5:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. IU should still be riding high after a win, while the RedHawks will be looking to right the ship.

Miami (Ohio) has to be hurting after a devastating 95-69 defeat at the hands of the Marshall Thundering Herd this past Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Hoosiers sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with an 81-79 victory over the Xavier Musketeers this past Friday. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. Forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was the offensive standout of the matchup for IU, picking up 30 points in addition to six rebounds and three blocks.

Miami (Ohio)'s loss took them down to 1-3 while Indiana's win pulled them up to 3-0. A win for Miami (Ohio) would reverse both their bad luck and Indiana's good luck. We'll see if Miami (Ohio) manages to pull off that tough task or if IU keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hoosiers are a big 27.5-point favorite against the RedHawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Hoosiers, as the game opened with the Hoosiers as a 25.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.