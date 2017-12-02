How to watch Indiana vs. Michigan online, live stream, TV channel, prediction, pick

Indiana looks to get back on track on Saturday morning in Ann Arbor as it takes on the Michigan Wolverines at 12:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The Hoosiers (4-3) are fresh off a tightly contested loss at the hands of No. 1 ranked Duke in the Big Ten-ACC challenge earlier this week, and despite the loss, Archie Miller's squad has built some momentum after beginning the season with a stunning defeat to Indiana State.

Michigan (6-2) also enters this contest off a loss, having fallen 86-71 to the reigning national champion North Carolina Tar Heels on Wednesday. The Wolverines won both tilts against the Hoosiers last season in lopsided fashion, and can begin Big Ten play on the right foot with a win on Saturday.

Viewing information

When : Saturday, 12:30 pm ET



: Saturday, 12:30 pm ET Where : Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan



: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan TV : CBS



: CBS Streaming: Web player



Odds and analysis