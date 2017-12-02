How to watch Indiana vs. Michigan online, live stream, TV channel, prediction, pick
The Hoosiers look to bounce back after a loss to No. 1 Duke in the Big Ten-ACC challenge
Indiana looks to get back on track on Saturday morning in Ann Arbor as it takes on the Michigan Wolverines at 12:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The Hoosiers (4-3) are fresh off a tightly contested loss at the hands of No. 1 ranked Duke in the Big Ten-ACC challenge earlier this week, and despite the loss, Archie Miller's squad has built some momentum after beginning the season with a stunning defeat to Indiana State.
Michigan (6-2) also enters this contest off a loss, having fallen 86-71 to the reigning national champion North Carolina Tar Heels on Wednesday. The Wolverines won both tilts against the Hoosiers last season in lopsided fashion, and can begin Big Ten play on the right foot with a win on Saturday.
Viewing information
- When: Saturday, 12:30 pm ET
- Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
- TV: CBS
- Streaming: Web player
Odds and analysis
- Latest line via SportsLine: Michigan -7.5
- Prediction: Indiana looked dead in the water after opening the season with a loss to Indiana State, but the Hoosiers have shown life of late, pushing Duke to the brink in Bloomington earlier this week. I think they cover the 7.5 point spread in Ann Arbor, but Michigan comes out on top. Pick: Indiana +7.5
