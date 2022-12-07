Who's Playing

Nebraska @ No. 14 Indiana

Current Records: Nebraska 6-3; Indiana 7-1

What to Know

The #14 Indiana Hoosiers won both of their matches against the Nebraska Cornhuskers last season (68-55 and 78-71) and are aiming for the same result Wednesday. IU and Nebraska will face off in a Big Ten battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers are expected to win again but are hoping to meet expectations this time.

The contest between IU and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with IU falling 63-48 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Despite the loss, IU got a solid performance out of forward Miller Kopp, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points. Kopp's performance made up for a slower game against the North Carolina Tar Heels last Wednesday. Kopp's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, the Cornhuskers beat the Creighton Bluejays 63-53 on Sunday. Guard Sam Griesel and forward Derrick Walker were among the main playmakers for Nebraska as the former posted a double-double on 18 points and 12 boards along with seven assists and the latter had 22 points in addition to eight rebounds.

This next matchup looks promising for the Hoosiers, who are favored by a full 13 points. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Saturday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Nebraska's victory lifted them to 6-3 while Indiana's defeat dropped them down to 7-1. We'll see if the Cornhuskers can repeat their recent success or if IU bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hoosiers are a big 13-point favorite against the Cornhuskers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hoosiers as a 12-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Indiana have won eight out of their last 11 games against Nebraska.