How to watch Indiana vs. Nebraska: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Nebraska @ Indiana

Regular Season Records: Nebraska 7-24; Indiana 19-12

Last Season Records: Indiana 17-15; Nebraska 18-16

What to Know

The Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Indiana Hoosiers are set to clash at 8:25 p.m. ET Wednesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in the first game of the Big Ten Tourney. Nebraska is limping into the game on a 16-game losing streak.

It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 107-75, which was the final score in Nebraska's tilt against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Sunday. The Cornhuskers got double-digit scores from four players: guard Haanif Cheatham (17), guard Jervay Green (15), guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson (14), and forward Kevin Cross (10). This also makes it three games in a row in which Cheatham has had at least three steals.

Meanwhile, IU was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 60-56 to the Wisconsin Badgers. The top scorer for the Hoosiers was guard Devonte Green (16 points).

Nebraska is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

Two stats to keep an eye on: Nebraska ranks 30th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 6.9 on average. But IU comes into the contest boasting the 21st fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 6.2. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:25 p.m. ET

Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hoosiers are a big 14-point favorite against the Cornhuskers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hoosiers as a 13.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 144

Series History

Indiana have won four out of their last seven games against Nebraska.