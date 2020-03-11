How to watch Indiana vs. Nebraska: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game
How to watch Indiana vs. Nebraska basketball game
Who's Playing
Nebraska @ Indiana
Regular Season Records: Nebraska 7-24; Indiana 19-12
Last Season Records: Indiana 17-15; Nebraska 18-16
What to Know
The Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Indiana Hoosiers are set to clash at 8:25 p.m. ET Wednesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in the first game of the Big Ten Tourney. Nebraska is limping into the game on a 16-game losing streak.
It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 107-75, which was the final score in Nebraska's tilt against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Sunday. The Cornhuskers got double-digit scores from four players: guard Haanif Cheatham (17), guard Jervay Green (15), guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson (14), and forward Kevin Cross (10). This also makes it three games in a row in which Cheatham has had at least three steals.
Meanwhile, IU was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 60-56 to the Wisconsin Badgers. The top scorer for the Hoosiers was guard Devonte Green (16 points).
Nebraska is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.
Two stats to keep an eye on: Nebraska ranks 30th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 6.9 on average. But IU comes into the contest boasting the 21st fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 6.2. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8:25 p.m. ET
- Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Hoosiers are a big 14-point favorite against the Cornhuskers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hoosiers as a 13.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 144
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Indiana have won four out of their last seven games against Nebraska.
- Jan 18, 2020 - Indiana 82 vs. Nebraska 74
- Dec 13, 2019 - Indiana 96 vs. Nebraska 90
- Jan 14, 2019 - Nebraska 66 vs. Indiana 51
- Feb 20, 2018 - Nebraska 66 vs. Indiana 57
- Dec 28, 2016 - Nebraska 87 vs. Indiana 83
- Feb 17, 2016 - Indiana 80 vs. Nebraska 64
- Jan 02, 2016 - Indiana 79 vs. Nebraska 69
