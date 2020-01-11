How to watch Indiana vs. Ohio State: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch Indiana vs. Ohio State basketball game
Who's Playing
Ohio State @ Indiana
Current Records: Ohio State 11-4; Indiana 12-3
What to Know
The #11 Ohio State Buckeyes will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Assembly Hall at noon ET on Saturday. They have seen their point totals decreasing over the past four games, a vulnerability the Indiana Hoosiers are surely hoping to exploit.
The matchup between the Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with the Buckeyes falling 67-55, it was darn close to turning into one. G Duane Washington Jr. just could not get things rolling his way, finishing with only seven points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, IU came out on top in a nail-biter against the Northwestern Wildcats on Wednesday, sneaking past 66-62. IU can attribute much of their success to F Trayce Jackson-Davis, who had 21 points along with seven boards. Jackson-Davis had trouble finding his footing against Maryland on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.
OSU is now 11-4 while IU sits at 12-3. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Buckeyes enter the game with 46.10% field goal percentage, good for 34th best in college basketball. But the Hoosiers are even better: they come into the contest boasting the 31st highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 46.40%. We'll see if that edge gives the Hoosiers a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Ohio State have won four out of their last six games against Indiana.
- Mar 14, 2019 - Ohio State 79 vs. Indiana 75
- Feb 10, 2019 - Ohio State 55 vs. Indiana 52
- Feb 23, 2018 - Ohio State 80 vs. Indiana 78
- Jan 30, 2018 - Ohio State 71 vs. Indiana 56
- Mar 04, 2017 - Indiana 96 vs. Ohio State 92
- Jan 10, 2016 - Indiana 85 vs. Ohio State 60
