How to watch Indiana vs. Ohio State: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Ohio State @ Indiana

Current Records: Ohio State 11-4; Indiana 12-3

What to Know

The #11 Ohio State Buckeyes will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Assembly Hall at noon ET on Saturday. They have seen their point totals decreasing over the past four games, a vulnerability the Indiana Hoosiers are surely hoping to exploit.

The matchup between the Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with the Buckeyes falling 67-55, it was darn close to turning into one. G Duane Washington Jr. just could not get things rolling his way, finishing with only seven points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, IU came out on top in a nail-biter against the Northwestern Wildcats on Wednesday, sneaking past 66-62. IU can attribute much of their success to F Trayce Jackson-Davis, who had 21 points along with seven boards. Jackson-Davis had trouble finding his footing against Maryland on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

OSU is now 11-4 while IU sits at 12-3. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Buckeyes enter the game with 46.10% field goal percentage, good for 34th best in college basketball. But the Hoosiers are even better: they come into the contest boasting the 31st highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 46.40%. We'll see if that edge gives the Hoosiers a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Ohio State have won four out of their last six games against Indiana.