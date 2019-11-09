How to watch Indiana vs. Portland State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Indiana (home) vs. Portland State (away)

Current Records: Indiana 1-0; Portland State 1-0

Last Season Records: Indiana 17-15; Portland State 16-16

What to Know

The Portland State Vikings have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will head out on the road to face off against the Indiana Hoosiers at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Assembly Hall. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

Portland State made easy work of the Puget Sound and carried off a 94-69 victory.

Meanwhile, Indiana gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener. They took their game with ease, bagging a 98-65 win over the Western Illinois Leathernecks. The Hoosiers got double-digit scores from four players: F Justin Smith

(24), G Aljami Durham (21), G Rob Phinisee (14), and F Joey Brunk (11).

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. Two last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Portland State comes into the contest boasting the 25th most points per game in the league at 94. Indiana displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the matchup with 58.50% field goal percentage, good for 10th best in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hoosiers are a big 19.5-point favorite against the Vikings.

Over/Under: 152

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.