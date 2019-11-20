How to watch Indiana vs. Princeton: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch Indiana vs. Princeton basketball game
Who's Playing
Indiana (home) vs. Princeton (away)
Current Records: Indiana 4-0; Princeton 0-3
What to Know
The Indiana Hoosiers will stay at home another game and welcome the Princeton Tigers at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Assembly Hall. IU has yet to lose; Princeton, on the other hand, is desperate for their first win.
The Hoosiers took their contest on Saturday with ease, bagging a 100-62 victory over the Troy Trojans. Indiana's F Justin Smith was one of the most active players for the squad as he had 22 points in addition to five rebounds. Smith's performance made up for a slower matchup against the North Alabama Lions.
Meanwhile, the Tigers came up short against the Lafayette Leopards, falling 72-65.
IU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 18.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Indiana's win lifted them to 4-0 while Princeton's defeat dropped them down to 0-3. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: IU rank ninth in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 53.40% on the season. But Princeton have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 51.40%, which places them eighth in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Hoosiers are a big 18.5-point favorite against the Tigers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 18.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 142
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Mock Draft: Wiseman looks like No. 1
Memphis' Wiseman is the top pick in this mock, but it's close among the top four NBA prospects
-
Evansville trolls with 'Coach Cal Cam'
Perhaps the Aces got a little ahead of themselves
-
Top 25 And 1: Kentucky survives scare
John Calipari's Wildcats, coming off of a loss to Evansville, barely beat Utah Valley on Monday
-
Virginia vs. Vermont odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Vermont vs. Virginia game 10,000 times.
-
LSU vs. UMBC odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's UMBC vs. LSU game 10,000 times.
-
Poll Attacks: Did they know UT beat UW?
Moving Washington up two spots while leaving UT unranked makes no sense after this weekend
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...