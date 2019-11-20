How to watch Indiana vs. Princeton: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

How to watch Indiana vs. Princeton basketball game

Who's Playing

Indiana (home) vs. Princeton (away)

Current Records: Indiana 4-0; Princeton 0-3

What to Know

The Indiana Hoosiers will stay at home another game and welcome the Princeton Tigers at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Assembly Hall. IU has yet to lose; Princeton, on the other hand, is desperate for their first win.

The Hoosiers took their contest on Saturday with ease, bagging a 100-62 victory over the Troy Trojans. Indiana's F Justin Smith was one of the most active players for the squad as he had 22 points in addition to five rebounds. Smith's performance made up for a slower matchup against the North Alabama Lions.

Meanwhile, the Tigers came up short against the Lafayette Leopards, falling 72-65.

IU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 18.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Indiana's win lifted them to 4-0 while Princeton's defeat dropped them down to 0-3. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: IU rank ninth in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 53.40% on the season. But Princeton have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 51.40%, which places them eighth in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

  • When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Hoosiers are a big 18.5-point favorite against the Tigers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 18.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 142

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.

Watch This Game Live
Stream the whole football season on fuboTV.
Regional restrictions may apply.
Our Latest Stories