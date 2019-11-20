How to watch Indiana vs. Princeton: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Indiana (home) vs. Princeton (away)

Current Records: Indiana 4-0; Princeton 0-3

What to Know

The Indiana Hoosiers will stay at home another game and welcome the Princeton Tigers at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Assembly Hall. IU has yet to lose; Princeton, on the other hand, is desperate for their first win.

The Hoosiers took their contest on Saturday with ease, bagging a 100-62 victory over the Troy Trojans. Indiana's F Justin Smith was one of the most active players for the squad as he had 22 points in addition to five rebounds. Smith's performance made up for a slower matchup against the North Alabama Lions.

Meanwhile, the Tigers came up short against the Lafayette Leopards, falling 72-65.

IU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 18.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Indiana's win lifted them to 4-0 while Princeton's defeat dropped them down to 0-3. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: IU rank ninth in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 53.40% on the season. But Princeton have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 51.40%, which places them eighth in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Hoosiers are a big 18.5-point favorite against the Tigers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 18.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 142

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.