Current Records: Fairfield 12-8, Iona 9-10

Fairfield is 1-9 against the Gaels since January of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. Both teams will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Hynes Athletics Center. Coming off a loss in a game Fairfield was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

After a string of three wins, Fairfield's good fortune finally ran out on Sunday. They fell just short of the Bobcats by a score of 66-64.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact Iona proved on Friday. Everything went their way against the Saints as the Gaels made off with a 70-51 win. With Iona ahead 41-16 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

The Stags' defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 12-8. As for the Gaels, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 9-10 record this season.

While only Fairfield took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As for their next game, Iona is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. Fairfield might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Fairfield came up short against the Gaels in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, falling 78-67. Can Fairfield avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Iona is a 5-point favorite against Fairfield, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

Iona has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Fairfield.