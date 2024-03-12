Who's Playing

Manhattan Jaspers @ Iona Gaels

Current Records: Manhattan 7-22, Iona 15-16

How To Watch

What to Know

The Iona Gaels and the Manhattan Jaspers are set to clash at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Boardwalk Hall in a MAAC postseason contest. Manhattan took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Iona, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, the Gaels beat the Saints 68-54.

Meanwhile, Manhattan fought the good fight in their overtime match against Canisius on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Golden Griffins by a score of 73-70.

The Gaels' win bumped their record up to 15-16. As for the Jaspers, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-22.

Iona is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a seven-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Iona lost to Manhattan on the road by a decisive 77-60 margin in their previous meeting on Thursday. Can Iona avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Iona is a big 8.5-point favorite against Manhattan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is 137 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Iona has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Manhattan.