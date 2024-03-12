Who's Playing
Manhattan Jaspers @ Iona Gaels
Current Records: Manhattan 7-22, Iona 15-16
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Boardwalk Hall -- Atlantic City, New Jersey
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Ticket Cost: $30.65
What to Know
The Iona Gaels and the Manhattan Jaspers are set to clash at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Boardwalk Hall in a MAAC postseason contest. Manhattan took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Iona, who comes in off a win.
Last Saturday, the Gaels beat the Saints 68-54.
Meanwhile, Manhattan fought the good fight in their overtime match against Canisius on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Golden Griffins by a score of 73-70.
The Gaels' win bumped their record up to 15-16. As for the Jaspers, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-22.
Iona is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a seven-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.
Iona lost to Manhattan on the road by a decisive 77-60 margin in their previous meeting on Thursday. Can Iona avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Iona is a big 8.5-point favorite against Manhattan, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 8-point favorite.
The over/under is 137 points.
Series History
Iona has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Manhattan.
- Mar 07, 2024 - Manhattan 77 vs. Iona 60
- Feb 16, 2024 - Iona 73 vs. Manhattan 63
- Feb 17, 2023 - Iona 71 vs. Manhattan 60
- Jan 20, 2023 - Iona 84 vs. Manhattan 76
- Mar 03, 2022 - Manhattan 74 vs. Iona 72
- Jan 14, 2022 - Iona 88 vs. Manhattan 76
- Feb 13, 2021 - Manhattan 77 vs. Iona 70
- Feb 12, 2021 - Iona 85 vs. Manhattan 67
- Feb 14, 2020 - Iona 80 vs. Manhattan 57
- Feb 02, 2020 - Manhattan 72 vs. Iona 49